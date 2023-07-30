(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abbotskerswell, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Wildlife enthusiasts across Britain are being encouraged to log sightings of butterflies and some moths, as the world's largest annual survey of the increasingly endangered pollinating insects returns.

The UK-wide "Big Butterfly Count" -- which this year runs from July 14-August 6 -- helps conservationists assess the health of the country's natural environment, amid mounting evidence it is increasingly imperiled.

Volunteers download a chart helping them to identify different butterfly species and then record their sightings in gardens, parks, and elsewhere using a smartphone app and other online tools.

It comes as experts warn the often brightly coloured winged insects are in rapid decline in Britain as they fail to cope with unprecedented environmental change.

"It's a pretty worrying picture," Richard Fox, head of science at the Butterfly Conservation charity, which runs the nationwide citizen-led survey, told AFP at Orley Common, a vast park in Devon, southwest England.

"The major causes of the decline are what we humans have done to the landscape in the UK over the past 50, 60, 70 years," he added from the site, which is seeing fewer butterflies despite offering an ideal habitat for them.

A report published this year that Fox co-authored, based on 23 million items of data, revealed that four in every five UK butterfly species have decreased since the 1970s.

Half of the country's 58 species are listed as threatened, according to a conservation "red list".