Wildlife Multan earned Rs 2.6m revenue in fiscal year 2023-24

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Multan Wildlife Department generated Rs 2.6 million revenue during the last fiscal year 2023-24, despite lack of manpower and resources.

Assistant Director Wildlife Multan Muhammad Nawaz Bhutta said on Thursday that the department was allocated annual budget of Rs 600,000 during last fiscal year to stop poaching; however, their seven staff members worked hard in patrolling forest areas in Multan district and prepared 38 poaching cases, yielding recovery of Rs 681,750 as fine imposed from illegal hunters. The department also earned Rs 1.966 million through licensing fee.

Describing the department’s responsibilities, he said that they try to keep the natural habitats for wildlife including local animals and birds besides migratory birds safe from intruders and those who try to encroach upon the areas declared wildlife sanctuaries, wildlife parks are proceeded against.

He said, countless birds fly to Pakistan from Siberia (Russia) and countries nearby and return when the weather turns favorable for them.

He said, department was maintaining wildlife parks at Vehari and in Pirowal (Khanewal). He added that special programs are also arranged to create awareness among the people particularly youth on protection of wildlife.