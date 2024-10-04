Wildlife netted seven illegal birds hunters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) In line with special directives of Director General(DG)wild life Punjab,Deputy Director (DD) Wild life Sargodha region Arooj Zaheer directed wild life raiding teams to raid against illegal hunters,here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,raiding teams under the supervision of wildlife inspector Syed Sajid Abbas Shah and head voucher officer,Shahid Hussain raided at Kotmomin river side area and Noor purr thal area and nabbed seven illegal Falcon and quails hunters including Ghulam Abbas,Adnan Haider,Muhammad Nawaz,Parvaiz Akhtar, Muhammad Imran and two others and recovered rare birds from them.

Arooj Zaheer also released the rare birds and imposed fine of RS.95,000 rupees per each hunter on violations. Deputy Director said that crackdowns against illegal hunters would continue on daily basis and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.