Wildlife Netted Seven Illegal Birds Hunters
Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 11:00 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) In line with special directives of Director General(DG)wild life Punjab,Deputy Director (DD) Wild life Sargodha region Arooj Zaheer directed wild life raiding teams to raid against illegal hunters,here on Friday.
According to a spokesperson,raiding teams under the supervision of wildlife inspector Syed Sajid Abbas Shah and head voucher officer,Shahid Hussain raided at Kotmomin river side area and Noor purr thal area and nabbed seven illegal Falcon and quails hunters including Ghulam Abbas,Adnan Haider,Muhammad Nawaz,Parvaiz Akhtar, Muhammad Imran and two others and recovered rare birds from them.
Arooj Zaheer also released the rare birds and imposed fine of RS.95,000 rupees per each hunter on violations. Deputy Director said that crackdowns against illegal hunters would continue on daily basis and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China
Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules
KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..
"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..
More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lake
Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One motorcyclist crushed to death, two injured in Burewala2 hours ago
-
JUI-F Chief calls for unity among political ranks ahead of SCO Summit10 hours ago
-
Faisal asks PTI to avoid disrupting business environment in Pakistan10 hours ago
-
Hot and dry weather conditions to persist across most parts of country10 hours ago
-
BISP, WFP sign agreement to extend Benazir Nashonuma programme for two years11 hours ago
-
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing11 hours ago
-
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China11 hours ago
-
KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in society11 hours ago
-
Ensuring smooth flow of traffic on roads top priority; SSP Traffic12 hours ago
-
Chairman PMYP reviews arrangements for the SCO summit12 hours ago
-
Safe City Islamabad issues over 1,400 E-Challans in September12 hours ago
-
Kiyani urges PTI to respect laws of country12 hours ago