Wildlife Officer Stresses Collective Responsibility For Wildlife Conservation On World Wildlife Day
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Divisional Wildlife Officer Haripur, Hafiz Amir Muhammad Monday has underscored the importance of collective efforts in protecting wildlife, stating that it is a shared responsibility for all.
In a statement issued to mark World Wildlife Day, he called on local communities to actively participate in safeguarding and improving wildlife habitats to ensure their long-term preservation.
World Wildlife Day, celebrated annually on March 3 under the auspices of the United Nations, aims to raise global awareness about the conservation of wildlife species, their reproduction, and their impact on the environment. The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on December 20, 2013, to observe this day each year, highlighting the critical need for wildlife protection.
Hafiz Amir Muhammad emphasized that the future of all species, including humans, is deeply intertwined with the preservation of wildlife. He urged communities to take proactive steps in conservation efforts, stressing that the well-being of ecosystems and biodiversity is essential for a sustainable future.
The statement serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address challenges such as habitat loss, poaching, and climate change, which threaten wildlife globally. As the world commemorates World Wildlife Day, the call for collective action resonates louder than ever, emphasizing the shared responsibility to protect and preserve the planet's rich biodiversity.
