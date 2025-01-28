Wildlife officers visits Togh Mangara Park to review facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Chief Conservator, Wildlife, Ali Safdar along with Conservators Wildlife, Dr Zakir Hussain Sahib have paid a detailed visit to Togh Mangara Safari Park to review its facilities.

The officers closely inspected various facilities in the park, including the main gate, information center, view points, fire lines, watch towers and water ponds.

During the visit, a comprehensive and aerial review of all the facilities and structures of the park by using drone technology was also done.

The officers provided their valuable suggestions and guidance for improvement and development of the facilities which would also ensure the protection of the wildlife and ecosystem of the park.

This visit is an important step towards promoting wildlife conservation and eco-friendly initiatives in the region.

APP/azq/378