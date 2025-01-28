Wildlife Officers Visits Togh Mangara Park To Review Facilities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 12:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Chief Conservator, Wildlife, Ali Safdar along with Conservators Wildlife, Dr Zakir Hussain Sahib have paid a detailed visit to Togh Mangara Safari Park to review its facilities.
The officers closely inspected various facilities in the park, including the main gate, information center, view points, fire lines, watch towers and water ponds.
During the visit, a comprehensive and aerial review of all the facilities and structures of the park by using drone technology was also done.
The officers provided their valuable suggestions and guidance for improvement and development of the facilities which would also ensure the protection of the wildlife and ecosystem of the park.
This visit is an important step towards promoting wildlife conservation and eco-friendly initiatives in the region.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge
Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties
Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA
‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025
UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid
UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised
Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia
ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024
DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts on earthen architecture conserv ..
1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wildlife officers visits Togh Mangara Park to review facilities2 minutes ago
-
Chairperson, CMSMD briefed about law, order situation in city12 minutes ago
-
Snowfall Predicted in IIOJK from Jan, 29: Kashmir weather to remain erratic until Feb, 512 minutes ago
-
DC holds “Khuli Kachehri” in Wahndo to resolve people’s issue on prompt basis12 minutes ago
-
Youth killed,four injured1 hour ago
-
Tarar congratulates newly elected office bearers of IHC Journalists Association1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned poet Muzaffar Warsi observed1 hour ago
-
Jehangir Mirza's "Ishq Warid Hua" launched1 hour ago
-
PM directs developing Islamabad as a model for healthcare facilities3 hours ago
-
Workshop on "Positive Psychology and Character Strengths" held at IMCG F-7/4 Islamabad11 hours ago
-
Night of Miraj :Lahore's mosques decorated with electric lights, special gatherings held11 hours ago
-
Business networking dinner to celebrate success at Arab Health 2025 hosted in Dubai12 hours ago