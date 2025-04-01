Wildlife Officials Conduct Surprise Inspection At Togh Mangara Safari Park Kohat
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 11:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) In a move to ensure top-notch facilities and services, a surprise inspection was conducted at Togh Mangara Safari Park Kohat on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.
The visit was made by the Sub-Divisional Wildlife Officer (SDWO) under the supervision of Divisional Forest Officer Wildlife Kohat Shabir Ahmed, following directives from Secretary Forests, Environment and Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahid Zaman.
During the inspection, the SDWO scrutinized various facilities, security arrangements, guest guidance, and wildlife care issues. He issued instructions to the park staff to address potential challenges and enhance services.
