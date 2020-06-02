Wildlife officials rescue rare Hyena from mob in D.I.Khan

The Wildlife Department during a joint raid along with local Police have rescued a rare Hyena, a wild specie having vital component in maintenance of ecosystem, from a mob using the animal for dog fight at Kohi Pewar area in Drazinda Tehsil of D.I.Khan district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Wildlife Department during a joint raid along with local Police have rescued a rare Hyena, a wild specie having vital component in maintenance of ecosystem, from a mob using the animal for dog fight at Kohi Pewar area in Drazinda Tehsil of D.I.Khan district.

The animal was rescued a couple of days earlier after a three hours long operation of Wildlife department because the location of dog fight was far away from D.I.Khan city near the border of Baluchistan province, said Khan Malook, District Wildlife Officer.

Talking to APP, Khan Malook disclosed that Hyena would have been killed by dogs, if the raiding team had not reached on time and rescued it from the mob.

Hyena is locally called as Lagar Bagar and is considered as second predator in ecosystem after Lion and Leopard.

The rescued animal is a Stripped Hyena which is rare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is spotted in mountain ranges of Sheikh Badin, Koh-e-Bitani and Suleman Ranges in southern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After rescuing in injured condition, the animal was forthwith shifted to Peshawar Zoo where it is being treated and is recovering fast, Malook added.

The Kohi Pewar area is a recently merged area in KP and was out of the jurisdiction of Wildlife department, Khan Malook told APP.

He said the action was taken in response to informer that a rare wild animal will the released in tied condition before a group of four to five dogs and can be killed due to fatal wound.

Taking action over the information, Wildlife department rushed its team to the spot which was around two hours drive away from D.I.Khan city.

In the meanwhile, Khan Malook continued, local police was also approached through Deputy Commissioner which also reached on the spot of dog fight and rescued the animal.

About arrest of culprits, Khan Malook said since there was a mob involved in the activity so it was impossible to arrest any one by putting the whole responsibility on him.

We have rescued the animal and shifted it to Peshawar and taking care of it. After its complete recovery, the fate of the animal will be decided after discussion as either to release it in wild or keep in captivity, he hastened to add.

Khan Malook said youngsters who have become idled in the wake of lock down and movement restrictions as preventive measures against spread of coronavirus are utilizing their time in such illegal and immoral activities putting the lives of already endangered wild species in more danger.

He said Wildlife department is taking action against illegal hunting and poaching which registered a spike during the lockdown period.

During the period from March to April 2020, the D.I.Khan Division has made more than 200 seizures and foiled bid to hunt or smuggle wild animals and birds in the area.