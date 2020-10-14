Wildlife ongoing survey covers 5 districts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The wildlife current ongoing survey was being covering five districts of Punjab,Jhelum,Chakwal,Attock,Mianwali and Khushab,said a climate change media spokesperson.

The ongoing wildlife survey aimed to assess population of Punjab Urial in Punjab and develop 'National Red Data Book' of Pakistan, he explained.

The 15-days survey would continue till October 25, 2020 which was rutting season of wildlife species while giving overview of wildlife species to be covered in the country's first Red Data Book.

He also highlighted various challenges for the survival of the Punjab Uria, saying the habitat fragmentation,degradation and loss has caused due to livestock grazing, construction of roads, dams, encroachment of wild area due to cultivation and other developmental activities, Illegal hunting for meat, trophies and poaching of lambs were among the key threats to the Punjab Urial and foremost causes of decline in its population.

He pointed out that there was presently little baseline data available which hardly provide any understanding about current status of the Punjab Uria species and which was a main bottleneck to its conservation and protection.