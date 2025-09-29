Open Menu

Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill 2025 Approved, Stricter Penalties Fines For Illegal Hunting

September 29, 2025

Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill 2025 approved, stricter penalties fines for illegal hunting

Punjab Wildlife Protection Department’s District Officer, Shahzeb Khurshid on Monday said that the present government has approved the Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill 2025 to safeguard wildlife, and its positive impacts have already started to emerge

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Punjab Wildlife Protection Department’s District Officer, Shahzeb Khurshid on Monday said that the present government has approved the Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill 2025 to safeguard wildlife, and its positive impacts have already started to emerge.

Shahzeb noted that the department’s performance has significantly improved under the new law and is no longer inactive as in the past.

He said that penalties and punishments for illegal hunting have been substantially increased.

He further said that offenders can now face 5 to 7 years imprisonment along with fines ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 million. Licenses for hunting rare and endangered species will no longer be issued.

He added that the use of dogs for hunting wild boars has been strictly prohibited, though legal hunting will still be permitted with licenses issued by the Wildlife Department.

He further stated that the government has recruited 600 new staff members, addressing the shortage of field personnel and boosting departmental performance. Since the bill’s enforcement, public awareness has increased, with more citizens approaching the Wildlife Department for legal hunting licenses rather than engaging in illegal hunting.

During the past three months alone, four FIRs have been registered, and fines amounting to Rs. 1.6 million have been deposited into the national treasury through actions against illegal hunting.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the department in wildlife conservation and report any illegal hunting on the helpline 1107. For legal hunting, citizens can now conveniently obtain licenses through the “Wildlife Pass” app available on Google Play Store.

