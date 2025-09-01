Wildlife Rangers recover 92 wild birds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Under the direction of Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and Secretary Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Punjab Mudassar Riaz Malik, the Punjab Wildlife Department, under the leadership of Chief Wildlife Ranger Rambin Elahi, is taking the lead in flood rescue/relief activities, including wildlife rescue across the province, alongside the district administration.

Wildlife Rangers have recovered 92 wild birds from different places and recovered 18 illegal netting gears and issued challans to 32 accused and fined them Rs600,000. Quail netting gears were seized from Okara, and smuggling was foiled from Sahiwal and 48 quails were caught, while an accused was arrested in Chakwal for uploading pictures of illegal hunting on social media and fined Rs160,000.

Sargodha region rangers issued 6 challans for quail hunting and 1 for rabbit hunting, while 6 netting gears were seized.

Likewise, DG Khan’s team issued 12 challans for quail and falcon hunting, and recovered 22 quails and 2 pigeons and 8 netting gears and fined 138,000 rupees to 6 accused.

Similarly, Layyah team issued challans to 4 accused for smuggling 20 quails during quail hunting and search from a bus and fined the accused 110,000 rupees, while FIRs have been registered against 2 accused.

Wildlife Rangers Multan team seized quail netting gears from Vehari, while a pigeon hunter in Lodhran was fined 100,000 rupees. Similarly, team in Rahim Yar Khan fined 80,000 rupees to an accused for illegal quail netting.

In Attock, five illegal hunters of blackbuck and wild boar were arrested and quail netting gears were seized.