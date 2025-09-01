Wildlife Rangers Recover 92 Wild Birds
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Under the direction of Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and Secretary Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Punjab Mudassar Riaz Malik, the Punjab Wildlife Department, under the leadership of Chief Wildlife Ranger Rambin Elahi, is taking the lead in flood rescue/relief activities, including wildlife rescue across the province, alongside the district administration.
Wildlife Rangers have recovered 92 wild birds from different places and recovered 18 illegal netting gears and issued challans to 32 accused and fined them Rs600,000. Quail netting gears were seized from Okara, and smuggling was foiled from Sahiwal and 48 quails were caught, while an accused was arrested in Chakwal for uploading pictures of illegal hunting on social media and fined Rs160,000.
Sargodha region rangers issued 6 challans for quail hunting and 1 for rabbit hunting, while 6 netting gears were seized.
Likewise, DG Khan’s team issued 12 challans for quail and falcon hunting, and recovered 22 quails and 2 pigeons and 8 netting gears and fined 138,000 rupees to 6 accused.
Similarly, Layyah team issued challans to 4 accused for smuggling 20 quails during quail hunting and search from a bus and fined the accused 110,000 rupees, while FIRs have been registered against 2 accused.
Wildlife Rangers Multan team seized quail netting gears from Vehari, while a pigeon hunter in Lodhran was fined 100,000 rupees. Similarly, team in Rahim Yar Khan fined 80,000 rupees to an accused for illegal quail netting.
In Attock, five illegal hunters of blackbuck and wild boar were arrested and quail netting gears were seized.
Recent Stories
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..
PFUJ two days FEC meeting
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Voter awareness session held at SBKWU Quetta2 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana visits embankments of Indus River, chairs meeting to review Malid un Nabi arrangements2 minutes ago
-
First animated video released to raise awareness on cervical cancer, preventive HPV vaccine2 minutes ago
-
MPAs discuss flood situation, road issues with DC2 minutes ago
-
Naveed announces one month salary for flood victims, calls for united action against climate change2 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Rangers recover 92 wild birds2 minutes ago
-
Court cancels arrest warrants of ex-minister Raja Basharrat2 minutes ago
-
ATC issues fresh summons to PTI workers in October 4 protest case2 minutes ago
-
Court extends physical remand of PTI leader in protest case2 minutes ago
-
CM KP expresses solidarity with Afghanistan after deadly earthquake12 minutes ago
-
Federal Health minister launches anti-polio campaign12 minutes ago
-
Forces foil terrorist attack in North Waziristan, Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute12 minutes ago