Wildlife Rangers Rescue 8 Deer In Flood-hit Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Wildlife Rangers rescue 8 deer in flood-hit areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) On the special instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Wildlife Rangers are conducting emergency operations to protect wildlife in flood-affected districts.

According to sources, in total so far eight deer have been rescued in different areas of the flood-hit regions that are being examined and treated at the veterinary camps. A pair of deer that had crossed the border after being swept away in floodwaters in Sialkot on August 26, were also safely rescued, they informed.

In Narowal, an injured and pregnant female deer was rescued on August 27 and provided with medical facilities, the sources said adding that in Shakargarh, a juvenile male deer was also shifted to a safe place on August 27.

In addition, three male and two female deer were rescued in separate operations in Muridke, Wazirabad, and Mandi Bahauddin on August 28.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, in her recent statement, said the wildlife rescue operation in the flood-affected districts was being reviewed daily and the public would be taken into confidence at every stage. Animal lives are as valuable as human lives, she added.

