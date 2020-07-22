Wildlife seizes two cheetah cubs from Orakzai

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) ::DFO, Wildlife, Kohat Division, Abdus Samad Wazir on Wednesday informed that on a tip-off from informer two precious cheetah cubs were recovered during a raid on a house in Bafa Kalaya area of Lai Sherai in Orakzai district.

He said the capturer was arrested and the cubs were shifted to Wildlife office for further action.

SDFO, Shabbir Ahmad and personnel of Wildlife were present at the occasion.

The DFO said the arrested man would be charged under sections 13,14,16,17.18,19 and 21 of KP Wildlife and Biodiversity Law. An FIR was registered against the arrested man for further legal action.

He thanked DC Orakzai and DPO for their cooperation in seizing the cubs. This was the second big action of Wildlife Kohat during the current year, he said.