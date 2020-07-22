UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wildlife Seizes Two Cheetah Cubs From Orakzai

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Wildlife seizes two cheetah cubs from Orakzai

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) ::DFO, Wildlife, Kohat Division, Abdus Samad Wazir on Wednesday informed that on a tip-off from informer two precious cheetah cubs were recovered during a raid on a house in Bafa Kalaya area of Lai Sherai in Orakzai district.

He said the capturer was arrested and the cubs were shifted to Wildlife office for further action.

SDFO, Shabbir Ahmad and personnel of Wildlife were present at the occasion.

The DFO said the arrested man would be charged under sections 13,14,16,17.18,19 and 21 of KP Wildlife and Biodiversity Law. An FIR was registered against the arrested man for further legal action.

He thanked DC Orakzai and DPO for their cooperation in seizing the cubs. This was the second big action of Wildlife Kohat during the current year, he said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lai Man Kohat FIR From

Recent Stories

SC takes notice of objectionable content on social ..

15 minutes ago

International Forum for Women and Sports: Frenchwo ..

30 minutes ago

DEWA MD reviews progress at hydroelectric power st ..

31 minutes ago

Bilawal says untrained people are running Punjab

35 minutes ago

Dubai Trade, Global Supply Chain Academy to launch ..

46 minutes ago

PBIF calls to control tumbling exchange rate.: Mia ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.