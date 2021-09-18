Wildlife staff given arms to stop illegal hunting

D I KHAN, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) ::Wildlife Department D I Khan Division here on Saturday distributed arms and ammunition among staff members to protect wildlife and discourage illegal hunting.

The arms were distributed by Divisional Wildlife Officer (DWO), Khan Malook among wildlife personnel performing duties in Dera and South Waziristan.

Speaking on the occasion, DWO said that arms would enable staff to protect flora and fauna of adjacent forests and to ensure timely action against poachers and hunters.

He said that performance and productivity of the department would also increase after distribution of arms.

Meanwhile, Federal Seed Certification board in collaboration with Department of Agriculture Extension arranged a training workshop for seed dealers.

Dealers were told about the perils of selling unregistered seeds and were informed that substandard seeds would decrease production capacity by 30 percent to 35 percent.

It was said that strict action would be taken under Seeds Enforcement Act 2015 against those found guilty of selling substandard seeds.