Wildlife Team Foils Attempt Of Illegal Quail Hunting

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 09:58 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Wildlife team in Jatoi launched a successful operation against illegal quail hunting, seizing four traps used for capturing the birds.

In line with special directives of Wildlife officers, a dedicated team of wildlife launched a crackdown against illegal hunting of quails. The team confiscated four traps and legal action against the offenders has been initiated, however, the culprits managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

A spokesman of the Wildlife department emphasized the department’s firm stance against wildlife crimes.

“We will take strict legal action against those endangering our natural environment by hunting these precious birds. Such offenders will be dealt with an iron hand,” he asserted.

He also urged the public to play their role in protecting voiceless creatures and to refrain from illegal hunting. He asked citizens to report any illegal activity at Wildlife Department’s helpline, adding that the team was always ready to ensure stern action.

