UrduPoint.com

Wildlife Team Held Two Persons For Dogs And Bear Fighting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Wildlife team held two persons for dogs and bear fighting

Wildlife department during a raid arrested two persons for arranging dog and bear fighting here on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Wildlife department during a raid arrested two persons for arranging dog and bear fighting here on Tuesday.

According to Inspector Muhammad Ramzan, when a wildlife department team arrested the accused identified as Mulazim Hussain, s/o Ghulam Rasool and Sher Muhammad, s/o Fida Hussain with others people busying in holding fight the banned sport at Moza Hassan Pur, suburban area of Rohilan Wali.

The wildlife team during the raid recovered the bear in injured condition.

Muhammad Ramzan said on the occasion that bear was a 'protected wild animal' under Wildlife Act.

Dog fights are illegal in Pakistan and punishable by a maximum six-month sentence under animal cruelty laws.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured

Recent Stories

Senate told legal aid, justice authority establish ..

Senate told legal aid, justice authority established to provide help to poor

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to further strengthen b ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to further strengthen bilateral ties

45 minutes ago
 Big relief for Hareem Shah as SHC bars FIA from ta ..

Big relief for Hareem Shah as SHC bars FIA from taking action against her

51 minutes ago
 Japan Decries Situation in Myanmar as Coup Marks 1 ..

Japan Decries Situation in Myanmar as Coup Marks 1 Year - Foreign Ministry

28 seconds ago
 Moscow Denies Sending Its Response to Security Gua ..

Moscow Denies Sending Its Response to Security Guarantees Proposals to Washingto ..

30 seconds ago
 Uganda's inflation declines to 2.7 percent in Janu ..

Uganda's inflation declines to 2.7 percent in January

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>