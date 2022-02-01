Wildlife team held two persons for dogs and bear fighting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Wildlife department during a raid arrested two persons for arranging dog and bear fighting here on Tuesday.

According to Inspector Muhammad Ramzan, when a wildlife department team arrested the accused identified as Mulazim Hussain, s/o Ghulam Rasool and Sher Muhammad, s/o Fida Hussain with others people busying in holding fight the banned sport at Moza Hassan Pur, suburban area of Rohilan Wali.

The wildlife team during the raid recovered the bear in injured condition.

Muhammad Ramzan said on the occasion that bear was a 'protected wild animal' under Wildlife Act.

Dog fights are illegal in Pakistan and punishable by a maximum six-month sentence under animal cruelty laws.