Wildlife Team Rescues & Releases Brown Bear In Deosai National Park

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Wildlife Team rescues & releases Brown Bear in Deosai National Park

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Department of Forests and Wildlife Baltistan safely rescued and released a two-year-old brown bear into its natural habitat within Deosai National Park.

The Wildlife Department was alerted about the bear being trapped in a small corral in Dapa Katisho village.

Upon receiving the information, Sajjad Ahmad Khan, Wildlife Management Officer of Deosai National Park (DNP), along with his team, swiftly mobilised to Dapa Valley. However, they were met with protests from the local community, who expressed growing concern over the bear's presence.

The brown bear had reportedly killed several goats and attacked an elderly villager, increasing fears and prompting demands for its immediate removal.After discussions with the villagers, the team successfully rescued the bear and released it safely into Deosai National Park near Dapa Top, within its natural habitat.

