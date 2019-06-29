UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Will Be Disastrous For Country If Corruption Is Not Dealt With Iron Hand: Islamabad High Court (IHC)

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 01:44 PM

Will be disastrous for country if corruption is not dealt with iron hand: Islamabad High Court (IHC)

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected bail before arrest plea of Husain Lawai and Taha Raza, major accused in fake bank accounts.The court observed the bail application filed by the accused on medical grounds is not on merit.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected bail before arrest plea of Husain Lawai and Taha Raza, major accused in fake bank accounts.The court observed the bail application filed by the accused on medical grounds is not on merit.Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani announced the decision.

It has been said in the court's decision prima facie the accused are connected with the fake bank accounts.

The accused served against important posts in Summit Bank which stands linked to fake bank accounts case.It has been said in the text of the judgment corruption is spreading in the society like cancer.

It will be devastating for the country if corruption is not curbed with iron hands. The organized corruption at large scale is ruinous for national economy. Stopping corruption is basic obligation of the court too.

Related Topics

Corruption Bank Cancer Islamabad High Court Summit Bank Limited Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Unlawful slaughter houses sealed in Multan

1 minute ago

Russia, US in Dialogue on Syria, Fight Against Ter ..

2 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in accident in Faisalabad `

2 minutes ago

Maritime Cooperative Continuum: Pakistan Navy's Ev ..

22 minutes ago

PM Imran to again include Babar Awan in federal ca ..

22 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia, Saudis Back OPEC+ Deal Extensio ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.