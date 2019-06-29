Will be disastrous for country if corruption is not dealt with iron hand: Islamabad High Court (IHC)

(@imziishan)

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected bail before arrest plea of Husain Lawai and Taha Raza, major accused in fake bank accounts.The court observed the bail application filed by the accused on medical grounds is not on merit.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected bail before arrest plea of Husain Lawai and Taha Raza, major accused in fake bank accounts.The court observed the bail application filed by the accused on medical grounds is not on merit.Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani announced the decision.

It has been said in the court's decision prima facie the accused are connected with the fake bank accounts.

The accused served against important posts in Summit Bank which stands linked to fake bank accounts case.It has been said in the text of the judgment corruption is spreading in the society like cancer.

It will be devastating for the country if corruption is not curbed with iron hands. The organized corruption at large scale is ruinous for national economy. Stopping corruption is basic obligation of the court too.