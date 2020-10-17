Will bring Nawaz Sharif back; put him in common prison: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while condemning the offensive language used by former premier Nawaz Sharif against military leadership, announced to launch full efforts for latter's repatriation from London and put him in common prison by revoking VIP jail facility for looters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while condemning the offensive language used by former premier Nawaz Sharif against military leadership, announced to launch full efforts for latter's repatriation from London and put him in common prison by revoking VIP jail facility for looters.

"Now I will try my best to bring you back and put you in common prison, not VIP. Those who loot few hundreds of thousand rupees stay in common prison but those who laundered billions stay in VIP jail. Come back and see where I put you," he said addressing the Tiger Force Convention here.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, SAPM on Overseas Pakistan Zulfiqar Bukhari, SAPM Shahbaz Gill, senior party leadership attended the mega event attended by thousands of the volunteers from across the country.

Calling Friday's public gathering of 11-member opposition coalition in Gujranwala a "circus" the prime minister also requested the courts and National Accountability Bureau to conclude corruption cases against Sharif Family and Asif Zardari without any delay as the people were yearning to get back their looted money.

He assured both the institutions of fullest logistics support to dispose of the said cases and also announced that he would be activating all the institutions under him to nab the looters.

He said Nawaz Sharif's verbal attack against Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General Inter Services Intelligence Lt General Faiz Hameed was in fact an attempt to get popularity among the Indian and Israeli lobbies.

"I understand whose game he is playing. I have full intelligence (reports). For me it makes no difference who is the army chief now just because I have not laundered money�He is trying to create rift between government and the army," the prime minister said in an aggressive tone.

