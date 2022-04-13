UrduPoint.com

Will Carry Forward Nawaz Sharif's Course Of Development: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Will carry forward Nawaz Sharif's course of development: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said that he would carry forward the development course of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Muhamamd Nawaz Sharif.

The prime minister, responding to a tweet by ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, also his elder brother, resolved to steer the nation and country out of all prevailing issues through the untiring efforts.

The PML-N Quaid who is currently in London since November 2019 for medical treatment, had said in a tweet that Shehbaz Sharif got premiership through a constitutional process, in a extremely difficult circumstance.

He also extended good wishes for the prime minister and prayed for strength to him to serve the masses.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the PML-N Quaid for his love, support and guidance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London November 2019 Muslim All Love

Recent Stories

UAE's ADNOC Signs Agreement With Chinese Shipyard ..

UAE's ADNOC Signs Agreement With Chinese Shipyard on Construction of 2 LNG Carri ..

12 minutes ago
 PML-N to develop consensus for conducting next ele ..

PML-N to develop consensus for conducting next elections: Sanaullah

12 minutes ago
 Plan devised to control wheat smuggling: DC

Plan devised to control wheat smuggling: DC

12 minutes ago
 US in Annual Human Rights Report Says Kiev Failed ..

US in Annual Human Rights Report Says Kiev Failed to Prosecute Corrupt Officials

12 minutes ago
 Blinken Says China Continues to Commit Crimes Agai ..

Blinken Says China Continues to Commit Crimes Against Humanity in Xinjiang

12 minutes ago
 Djokovic loses Monte Carlo opener

Djokovic loses Monte Carlo opener

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.