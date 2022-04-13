ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said that he would carry forward the development course of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Muhamamd Nawaz Sharif.

The prime minister, responding to a tweet by ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, also his elder brother, resolved to steer the nation and country out of all prevailing issues through the untiring efforts.

The PML-N Quaid who is currently in London since November 2019 for medical treatment, had said in a tweet that Shehbaz Sharif got premiership through a constitutional process, in a extremely difficult circumstance.

He also extended good wishes for the prime minister and prayed for strength to him to serve the masses.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the PML-N Quaid for his love, support and guidance.