Will continue to serve people even without cabinet: Hamza

The Punjab CM has reduced price of 10 kg flour bag from Rs.650 to Rs.490.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 19th, 2022) Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday the PTI government was not doing politics but spreading anarchy.

Shahbaz Sharif said Imran played with the people of Pakistan, pointing out Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has destroyed the economy.

He expressed these words while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

The Punjab CM said Imran Khan wanted anarchy and chaos in the country.

He said, "Niazi talks about revolution now but he has destroyed the country from his Tsunami," adding that the economy was on ventilator while political turmoil was on the rise.

Hamza Shahbaz said the enemy is trying to harm the country while Imran was trying to divide army with his conspiracies.

CM Hamza said, "Imran is trying to destroy the institutions,". He also criticized Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi, saying that he is the custodian of the house but he used hooligans in uniforms the Assembly.

He said it was more than a month but he doesn't have any cabinet.

While talking about his government in Punjab, he said that it will last till Almighty's will. They (Imran Khan) cannot stop me from providing my services to the people.

During his press conference, Hamza announced relief for the people of the province and reduced price of 10 kg flour bag from Rs.650 to Rs.490.

"People will not have to stand in queues for flour in Punjab," he added.