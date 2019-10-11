Will go to any extent to give Kashmiris their self-determination right: Ali Amin Gandapur

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Friday said the government would go to any extent to help Kashmiris get their right to self-determination.

Addressing the participants of the human chain formed to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people here at D-Chowk, the minister said the government would expose the fascist Hinduism agenda of Narendra Modi at all the international forums.

Amin Gandapur said the presence of thousands of the people at the event to express solidarity with Kashmiris proved that Pakistani people could not tolerate atrocities by Indian forces against their Kashmiri brethren.

The minister said by forming the human chain, the Pakistani nation had showed their support and resolve that they would not leave the Kashmiri people alone in their struggle for rights.

He categorically said the international community, the United Nations and human right organizations should play their due role and use their office to lift curfew in the territory and take measures to give right of self determination to Kashmiris.

Amin Gandapur urged the international media house to expose the double face of India and Indian forces' brutalities in IOJK.

He said as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government was raising the issue of Kashmir forcefully at all the forums.