UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Will No Longer Seek Dialogue With India, Says PM Imran In NYT Interview

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 12:51 PM

Will no longer seek dialogue with India, says PM Imran in NYT interview

Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the global community about simmering tensions between nuclear-armed rivals Pakistan and India as the possibility of having a dialogue with Modi-led Hindu nationalist government has "nearly" ended

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd August, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the global community about simmering tensions between nuclear-armed rivals Pakistan and India as the possibility of having a dialogue with Modi-led Hindu nationalist government has "nearly" ended.PM Khan asserted that all possible efforts were made to negotiate with the Indian government, but Indian PM Narendra Modi "is unlikely to initiate talks with the Pakistani government.Amid the escalating military tensions, PM Khan has intensified his criticism of India over its atrocities and human rights' violations in Kashmir, saying he would no longer seek dialogue with Indian officials -implying that the danger of war between nuclear neighbours is rising.

In an interview with New York Times, PM Khan stated: "There is no point in talking to them.

I mean, I have done all the talking. Unfortunately, now when I look back, all the overtures that I was making for peace and dialogue, I think they took it for appeasement," Mr. Khan said during the interview, at the prime minister's office in Islamabad.

"There is nothing more that we can do."Khan has repeatedly denounced India's Hindu nationalist government for terminating Indian-occupied Kashmir's autonomy through a rushed presidential decree on August 5.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Nuclear Narendra Modi New York August All Government

Recent Stories

Moscow Slams Zelenskyy for Linking Ukrainian Settl ..

18 seconds ago

Hurriyat leaders call for anti-India marches as cu ..

19 seconds ago

PM Imran directs protest against Modi at UN Genera ..

21 seconds ago

Funeral prayer of martyred policemen offered

24 seconds ago

Nine days left for vehicle token tax concession

4 minutes ago

Uzbek Prime Minister to pay official visit to Chin ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.