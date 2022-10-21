Will Not Take Extension, Retire In Five Weeks: COAS Bajwa
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 21, 2022 | 02:51 PM
The latest reports say that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also said that the army will not play any role in politics.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2022) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that he would not take an extension and retire after five weeks, a local private tv reported on Friday.
(Details to follow)