Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COAS Bajwa

The latest reports say that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also said that the army will not play any role in politics.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2022) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that he would not take an extension and retire after five weeks, a local private tv reported on Friday.

(Details to follow)