Will Request China To Incorporate Karachi Circular Railway Project In CPEC: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Will request China to incorporate Karachi Circular Railway project in CPEC: PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said his government would request China to incorporate the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The prime minister, while talking to the media after meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here, said initially, the Chinese government had hinted at including the KCR in CPEC, and he would take up the matter again.

During the meeting, they discussed the development projects, including Karachi Circular Railway, drinking water supply and public transport system.

The Sindh chief minister gave a detailed presentation on the development projects, including water supply and transportation.

The prime minister assured the provincial government of all-out support of his government for the uplift of the port city.

He said the authorities concerned should strive to ensure the completion of the full drinking water supply project within a couple of years instead of half, as had been targeted earlier.

He said besides Orange, Green and Red Lines services, an air-conditioned bus service was also equally essential for the city for which the private companies could be engaged with the financial support of the Federal and provincial governments.

