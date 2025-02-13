Open Menu

‘Will Send It Directly To PM,’: COAS Asim Munir On Imran Khan’s Letters

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 13, 2025 | 05:11 PM

‘Will send it directly to PM,’: COAS Asim Munir on Imran Khan’s letters

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir says he did not receive any letter from anyone and if he receives, he will send it directly to the prime minister instead of reading it

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said that he did not receive any letter from anyone and if he did, he would send it directly to the prime minister instead of reading it himself.

“I have not received any letter from anyone. Even if I do, I will not read it. If I receive a letter, I will send it directly to the prime minister,” said Army Chief General Asim Munir while talking to the journalists in an informal interaction at a luncheon hosted in honor of the Turkish President at the Prime Minister’s House on Thursday.

The COAS further said that Pakistan is progressing well and development is taking place in Pakistan.

He emphasized, “Pakistan is moving forward, and it must continue to do so.

A report surfaced on Wednesday stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan had written a third letter to Army Chief General Asim Munir.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, PTI founder’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that Imran Khan wrote a third letter to the army chief, raised concerns about alleged election fraud that, according to him, prioritized the minority over the majority.

Previously, former Prime Minister Imran Khan had also written letters to Army Chief General Asim Munir, and asked him changes in the policies.

On this matter, the security sources stated that the army chief did not receive any letter from Imran Khan and he did not have any interest in reading such a letter.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Minority Jail Reading Media From

Recent Stories

WGS: UAE begins mapping air corridors for air taxi ..

WGS: UAE begins mapping air corridors for air taxis, cargo drones to transform u ..

41 seconds ago
 ICAO Global Seminar, Global Sustainable Aviation M ..

ICAO Global Seminar, Global Sustainable Aviation Market conclude in Abu Dhabi

56 seconds ago
 ‘Will send it directly to PM,’: COAS Asim Muni ..

‘Will send it directly to PM,’: COAS Asim Munir on Imran Khan’s letters

5 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 'Tha ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 'Thank You' Award

14 minutes ago
 WGS: SAP debuts Business Data Cloud with Databrick ..

WGS: SAP debuts Business Data Cloud with Databricks technology

15 minutes ago
 WGS: Dubai Chambers publishes report on role of Bu ..

WGS: Dubai Chambers publishes report on role of Business Climate Index in econom ..

15 minutes ago
WGS: Roblox adds Arabic support to its software st ..

WGS: Roblox adds Arabic support to its software stack

16 minutes ago
 WGS: UAE Government launches third edition of Glob ..

WGS: UAE Government launches third edition of Global Councils on Sustainable Dev ..

16 minutes ago
 Timor-Leste’s ties with UAE witnessing rapid gro ..

Timor-Leste’s ties with UAE witnessing rapid growth: Vice-Prime Minister

16 minutes ago
 Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series ..

Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series against South Africa

52 minutes ago
 Türkiye-Arab trade surpassed AED200 billion in 20 ..

Türkiye-Arab trade surpassed AED200 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts ..

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts to reach goal of $5b trade vol ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan