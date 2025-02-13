‘Will Send It Directly To PM,’: COAS Asim Munir On Imran Khan’s Letters
Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir says he did not receive any letter from anyone and if he receives, he will send it directly to the prime minister instead of reading it
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said that he did not receive any letter from anyone and if he did, he would send it directly to the prime minister instead of reading it himself.
“I have not received any letter from anyone. Even if I do, I will not read it. If I receive a letter, I will send it directly to the prime minister,” said Army Chief General Asim Munir while talking to the journalists in an informal interaction at a luncheon hosted in honor of the Turkish President at the Prime Minister’s House on Thursday.
The COAS further said that Pakistan is progressing well and development is taking place in Pakistan.
He emphasized, “Pakistan is moving forward, and it must continue to do so.
”
A report surfaced on Wednesday stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan had written a third letter to Army Chief General Asim Munir.
Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, PTI founder’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that Imran Khan wrote a third letter to the army chief, raised concerns about alleged election fraud that, according to him, prioritized the minority over the majority.
Previously, former Prime Minister Imran Khan had also written letters to Army Chief General Asim Munir, and asked him changes in the policies.
On this matter, the security sources stated that the army chief did not receive any letter from Imran Khan and he did not have any interest in reading such a letter.
