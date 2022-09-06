Will take solid measures to resolve pensioners' issues: Gomal University Vice Chancellor

Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Iftikhar Ahmed on Tuesday said solid measures would be taken for resolving the problems being faced by the pensioners of the varsity

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Iftikhar Ahmed on Tuesday said solid measures would be taken for resolving the problems being faced by the pensioners of the varsity.

Talking to a delegation of pensioners, the VC said that he was well aware of their problems and it was his mission to struggle for the prosperity of the university and its employees.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof. Dr Shakeeb Ullah, Director Finance Iqbal Awan and Assistant Director Umar Abdul Raheem were also present.

Dr Iftikhar Ahmed said that several universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were facing financial crises and lacked funds to pay salaries, adding that the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad and the Higher Education Department had been informed about the financial difficulties of the Gomal University.

He informed that the varsity itself was working on several fronts to enhance its financial resources. In that regard, several disciplines had been started so that the university may not face such financial issues in the future.

He expressed the hope that the efforts aimed at resolving pensioners' problems would yield results. He also hailed the proposals presented by the delegation and assured of his full support to resolve their problems.