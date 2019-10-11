Will the industry run by arresting Nawaz Sharif again: Maryam Aurangzeb

(@imziishan)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) PML-N spokesperson Maryam Auranzeb has said "will the industry run by arresting again Nawaz Sharif who is already in jail."It is dark day.

When nothing was found then this new case has been instituted against Nawaz Sharif. Will the industry run in the country by arresting Nawaz Sharif again who is already in jail", she said this while talking to media men in Accountability Court (AC) Lahore here Friday.She went on to say it is national tragedy and bad luck that a person who has remained prime minister of the country thrice is meted out such treatment."Will the arrest of Nawaz Sharif provide job opportunities to jobless", she remarked.She went on to say that corruption charges of not a single penny in respect of national kitty could be leveled against Nawaz Sharif.

Another case has been registered on the basis of political victimization against an innocent person who is already kept in jail, she alleged."Does the incompetent and selected Prime Minister (PM) think so that economy will improve through such mean tactics, she questioned.

She underlined that the incompetent and inefficient government has tarnished the image of country within one year.

Selected PM has ruined the national economy.She stated Nawaz Sharif gave employment to the nation. He brought mega project of CPEC valuing billion of rupees in the country. He brought the inflation to the minimum level in the country.She remarked Nawaz Sharif delivered the nation from the darkness.

He produced 11000 megawatt electricity. 12000 kilometers roads and motorways were constructed so that nation could prosper.She underlined Nawaz Sharif enhanced the prestige of Pakistan in the comity of nations.

He gave new hope to the youths. He is being punished for the services he has rendered to the nation and country.Citing to Nawa-Shahbaz differences she said such media reports are being run since the last 35 years.Shahbaz Sharif has said that he will not quit his brother till his death, she observed.