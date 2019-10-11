UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Will The Industry Run By Arresting Nawaz Sharif Again: Maryam Aurangzeb

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 12:17 PM

Will the industry run by arresting Nawaz Sharif again: Maryam Aurangzeb

PML-N spokesperson Maryam Auranzeb has said "will the industry run by arresting again Nawaz Sharif who is already in jail."It is dark day

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) PML-N spokesperson Maryam Auranzeb has said "will the industry run by arresting again Nawaz Sharif who is already in jail."It is dark day.

When nothing was found then this new case has been instituted against Nawaz Sharif. Will the industry run in the country by arresting Nawaz Sharif again who is already in jail", she said this while talking to media men in Accountability Court (AC) Lahore here Friday.She went on to say it is national tragedy and bad luck that a person who has remained prime minister of the country thrice is meted out such treatment."Will the arrest of Nawaz Sharif provide job opportunities to jobless", she remarked.She went on to say that corruption charges of not a single penny in respect of national kitty could be leveled against Nawaz Sharif.

Another case has been registered on the basis of political victimization against an innocent person who is already kept in jail, she alleged."Does the incompetent and selected Prime Minister (PM) think so that economy will improve through such mean tactics, she questioned.

She underlined that the incompetent and inefficient government has tarnished the image of country within one year.

Selected PM has ruined the national economy.She stated Nawaz Sharif gave employment to the nation. He brought mega project of CPEC valuing billion of rupees in the country. He brought the inflation to the minimum level in the country.She remarked Nawaz Sharif delivered the nation from the darkness.

He produced 11000 megawatt electricity. 12000 kilometers roads and motorways were constructed so that nation could prosper.She underlined Nawaz Sharif enhanced the prestige of Pakistan in the comity of nations.

He gave new hope to the youths. He is being punished for the services he has rendered to the nation and country.Citing to Nawa-Shahbaz differences she said such media reports are being run since the last 35 years.Shahbaz Sharif has said that he will not quit his brother till his death, she observed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Job CPEC Media From Government Industry Lucky Cement Limited Billion Court Employment

Recent Stories

Vivo V17 Pro Takes the Iconic Camera Design to New ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan, Spain need to enhance trade volume in va ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo's Nikkei jumps more than 1% on hope for US-C ..

1 minute ago

Steps being taken to turn BISP into model of good ..

5 minutes ago

US Senator calls for de-escalation of India-Pakis ..

1 minute ago

IOK people continue to face severe hardships

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.