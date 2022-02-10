Will The Latest Suzuki Swift Be Up To Our Expectations?

Since last year, news of 3rd generation Swift coming to the Pakistani market had been making rounds from time to time and there have been multiple unofficial reports by publications and motor journalists on what the new model could look like or what the specifications might be

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th February, 2022) Since last year, news of 3rd generation Swift coming to the Pakistani market had been making rounds from time to time and there have been multiple unofficial reports by publications and motor journalists on what the new model could look like or what the specifications might be. Discussions about its price tag and launch date also came up but other than the launch date being somewhere in February 2022, no other news has yet been confirmed.

Expected Design

One thing that has been confirmed through a recently leaked picture of a Suzuki Swift being carried on top of a Suzuki carrier is that it looks a lot like its global counterpart. Although this leaked picture is still an unofficial look at the new Swift, the guesswork of eager car enthusiasts and automobile journalists suggests that it’s more than a mere face-lift. Swift has stepped up its infamous sporty look with emphasized curves and aerodynamic edges. A chrome grille, projector headlamps, and LED tail lamps bring out a modern and futuristic vibe.

Expected Interior

The interior compliments the premium feel of the car overall. The features to note will be the gleaming satin chrome accenting and the center-mounted TFT display chrome speed-o-meter, silver-coated steering with steering controls, and the refined comfortable seating.

Unofficial reports have also speculated that this variant might even have cruise control, the first-ever in the hatchback category in Pakistan. Well if that turns out to be the case, it will surely surpass all expectations.

Performance Expectations

Considering the current variety in the hatchback category, the new Swift isn’t just a normal hatchback. Our research and unofficial sources suggest that Suzuki will be introducing the KB12 1.2L petrol engine to Pakistan for the first time with 1500cc packed for a powerful performance (around 90HP) and superior fuel efficiency on the streets. Calculated speculations are that the KB12 engine can take it up to 20+ KM/L but we can’t be so sure about that for now.

Expected Price

As for the price tag, it’s still unknown as there’s no official word on it. However, considering the current automobile landscape, and seeing that it’s a powerhouse of a car, it can easily be expected to be above Rs.2.6 million at least. Rest, we will only finally know when the car opens for booking towards the end of this month. Until then, we’re taking a poll to see what the public expects. Click here to tell us what you think.