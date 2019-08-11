Will they watch and appease as they did Hitler at Munich: PM asks world on IOK situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday while drawing attention of the international community on the worsening human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) questioned as whether the world would watch and appease as they did Hitler at Munich.

In a tweet, the prime minister said that the curfew, crackdown and impending genocide of Kashmiris in IOK was unfolding exactly according to Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) ideology inspired by Nazi ideology.

He said by these actions, India was attempting to change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing.

"Question is: Will the world watch and appease as they did Hitler at Munich?," the prime minister asked.

He said that he was afraid that the RSS ideology of Hindu supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, would not stop in IOK; "instead it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India and eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan. The Hindu Supremacists version of Hitler's Lebensraum."