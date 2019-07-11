UrduPoint.com
Will Try Our Best To Fail No Trust Motion Against Chairman Senate: Leader Of The House For Senate Of Pakistan Shibli Faraz

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:49 PM

Will try our best to fail no trust motion against Chairman Senate: Leader of the House for Senate of Pakistan Shibli Faraz

Leader of the House for Senate of Pakistan Shibli Faraz has said that opposition parties are staging a drama to move no trust motion against chairman senate Sadiq Sanjrani.He said opposition parties are using this as a pressure tactic to stop the process of accountability

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Leader of the House for Senate of Pakistan Shibli Faraz has said that opposition parties are staging a drama to move no trust motion against chairman senate Sadiq Sanjrani.He said opposition parties are using this as a pressure tactic to stop the process of accountability.He said we are in contact with senators of different political parties so that opposition moves could be thwarted..

He said PTI and PPP had supported Sadiq Sanjrani for the Chairmanship of Senate but now PPP wants to remove him from his post which is beyond our comprehension.He said Sanjrani is running the House properly and he did a lot of legislation under his leadership.He said PTI always opposed horse trading, however we will try our best that no trust motion against Chairman Senate could not succeed.When no trust motion was moved against Sadiq Sanjrani then senators of opposition walked out from the house.

