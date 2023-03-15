UrduPoint.com

Willful Desecration Of Holy Quran Punishable By Life Imprisonment: Govt Tells Print Publications

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Willful desecration of Holy Quran punishable by life imprisonment: Govt tells print publications

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Federal government has asked the newspapers and magazines to strictly observe the reverence of the Holy Quran as any willful desecration of a copy or extract of the holy book was punishable for imprisonment in life.

In a letter to the publications, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting observed on Wednesday that the verses and translations of Holy Quran after being published in the newspapers were treated in disrespectful manner which was highly regrettable and in violation of existing laws regarding offences relating to defiling of Holy Quran.

"Whoever willfully defiles damages or desecrates a copy of the Holy Quran or of an extract therefrom or uses it in any derogatory manner or for any unlawful purpose shall be punishable with imprisonment for life," said the letter citing chapter XV Section 295B of Pakistan Penal Code.

The Ministry had also requested the Council of Islamic Ideology for issuance of guidelines regarding preservation of the sanctity of the Holy Quran/Ahadis-e-Nabwi (PBUH), sacred Names and pictures of holy places in publications.

In its response, the Council, a constitutional body responsible for giving legal advice on Islamic issues to the government and the Parliament, argued that there was no harm in printing Quranic verses and holy names in the advertisements as it meant for conveying the information to the masses.

The body had urged the government for the steps to aware the masses to ensure the reverence of sacred names and literature published in the newspapers and advertisements.

In this regard, the Press Information Department (PID) also held meetings with All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistani Newspaper Editors (CPNE), and Pakistan Broadcasters Association to apprise all media representative bodies about the matter.

In light of the Council's guidelines, the Ministry instructed all the publications to ensure observance of and due preservation/reverence of holy texts and sacred material in newspapers and periodicals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Parliament Media All Government CII

Recent Stories

UAE President receives President of North Macedoni ..

UAE President receives President of North Macedonia

27 minutes ago
 LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to ar ..

LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan

39 minutes ago
 Experts explore intersection between reality and M ..

Experts explore intersection between reality and Metaverse via robotics

1 hour ago
 SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps towa ..

SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps toward establishing sustainable ci ..

2 hours ago
 NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National H ..

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions meeti ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across ..

Vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.