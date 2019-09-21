UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

William And Kate To Visit Pakistan In October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 03:31 PM

William and Kate to Visit Pakistan in October

Kensington Palace has announced the dates for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official visit to Pakistan this autumn

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) Kensington Palace has announced the dates for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official visit to Pakistan this autumn.William and Kate's royal tour, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, will take place between Monday 14 and Friday 18 October 2019.

The dates were released as the palace announced that the couple "will attend a special event at the Agha Khan Centre on 2 October, hosted by His Highness The Agha Khan."We're looking forward to welcoming the honourable two guests.

We hope that the royal couple enjoy their stay in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Cambridge October 2019 Event

Recent Stories

Modon Properties awards infrastructure contracts f ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

2 hours ago

Legendary Arab poet Al Mutanabbi focus of seminar ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National Day

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.