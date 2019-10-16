William and Kate visit Hindu Kush mountain range to see effects of climate change

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, on the third day of their tour of Pakistan on Wednesday reached serene valley of Chitral on a helicopter while observing the famous and beautiful Hindu Kush mountain range

CHITRAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, on the third day of their tour of Pakistan on Wednesday reached serene valley of Chitral on a helicopter while observing the famous and beautiful Hindu Kush mountain range.The royal couple is scheduled to visit Chiatibo Glacier to see devastating effects of climate change and witnessing the impact of flash flooding on local villages in Chitral valley.

Later, the British prince and his wife will pay a visit to Kalash village.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, on the third day of their tour of Pakistan on Wednesday reached serene valley of Chitral on a helicopter while observing the famous and beautiful Hindu Kush mountain range.The royal couple is scheduled to visit Chiatibo Glacier to see devastating effects of climate change and witnessing the impact of flash flooding on local villages in Chitral valley.

Later, the British prince and his wife will pay a visit to Kalash village.

The duke used a speech at the historic Pakistan Monument to draw attention to "spectacular" glaciers melting in the area, which are melting away."Tomorrow we will be seeing some of these impacts first hand and meeting some of the communities adjusting to the new realities and new challenges that climate change has brought to their towns and villages," William told a reception."I hope to learn what more we all can do to help prevent and mitigate this impending global catastrophe."Anticipated to walk around the glacier's northern tip, the excursion will be the first time the royal couple have seen a melting glacier in person.The couple hopes to highlight the effect of global warming during the visit, which will also see them travel to a village in a valley of Chitral.Isolated communities in the area have suffered from flash flooding in recent years as a result of the glaciers melting.Before they depart the district, they will visit a settlement of the Kalash people to learn about their community, heritage and traditions.