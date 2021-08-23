UrduPoint.com

William Makaneole New US Consul General In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:50 PM

William Makaneole new US consul general in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :William Makaneole Monday assumed charge as the consul general of the United States Consulate here in Lahore. He has succeeded Catherine Rodriguez, who served a two-year stint in Punjab.

William Makaneole is a career member of the US foreign service and Diplomatic Security Service, who has a good experience of working in Pakistan when he served at the US consulate Peshawar between 2017 and 2018.

Consul General Makaneole's last assignment was as the Director at the US National Security Council where he coordinated with all US government departments and agencies on matters of national security and counter-terrorism.

He previously accomplished diplomatic assignments in Oman, Yemen, Lebanon, and Central African Republic. His multiple assignments in the United States include Liaison Officer - the US Department of State and the Pentagon, where he coordinated humanitarian efforts, stabilisation and embassy security worldwide.

Makaneole is a native Hawaiian from Hau'ula, Hawaii. He studied Political Science at the University of Hawaii and holds degrees in Political Science and Administration of Justice.

