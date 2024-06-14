Win-Pakistan organizes seminar on 'knowledge sharing with women in nuclear safety & nuclear security'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Women in Nuclear Pakistan chapter (WiN-Pakistan), Pakistan Nuclear Society (PNS), and Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority jointly organized a day-long seminar on “Knowledge Sharing with Women in Nuclear Safety and Nuclear Security”.

The event aimed at providing a common forum for information exchange, sharing awareness on nuclear safety and nuclear security, and knowledge transfer for the young females perusing career in this field. Around hundred female officers participated in the event.

Dr. Ansar Parvez (HI) former chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission inaugurated the event, a press release said issued here on Friday.

President Win-Pakistan chapter, Dr Shazia Fatima highlighted the activities of chapter carried out nationally and internationally. She appreciated the support of Pakistan Nuclear Society, Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority and Pakistan Science Foundation in this regard.

In the plenary session, senior female officers who have served on leading positions or currently serving on leading positions in different capacities related to nuclear safety and nuclear security shared their career experiences.

In technical session, presenters covered human resource and professional development for women in nuclear, gender inclusion in organization setups and role of women in safety assessments.

Considering the existing and future challenges of nuclear safety and nuclear security, the opportunities for women in nuclear have also been covered.

Globally, there exist 57 country Chapters of Women in Nuclear (as reported on WiN Global Website) which promote gender diversity, gender gap balance in organizational setups, climate change and energy crises, and allied field of nuclear.

Pakistan is participating in WiN Global activities since 1992. The formal structure of the chapter is defined through first volunteer election conducted by Pakistan Nuclear Society in July 2023. Within a year WIN-Pakistan got recognition nationally and internationally. The chapter is committed to have stronger ties with WIN-IAEA and WIN-Global through established point of contacts.

Through this seminar, WIN-Pakistan have been suggested with way forward including reaching out to women working in remote areas in nuclear sectors, building stronger relations with other existing chapters regionally and globally, conducting sessions based on specific topics (i.e. women in nuclear medicine, nuclear operation, nuclear management etc., and initiating mentorship program.