- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Win-Pakistan organizes seminar on 'knowledge sharing with women in nuclear safety & nuclear security ..
Win-Pakistan Organizes Seminar On 'knowledge Sharing With Women In Nuclear Safety & Nuclear Security'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM
Women in Nuclear Pakistan chapter (WiN-Pakistan), Pakistan Nuclear Society (PNS), and Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority jointly organized a day-long seminar on “Knowledge Sharing with Women in Nuclear Safety and Nuclear Security”
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Women in Nuclear Pakistan chapter (WiN-Pakistan), Pakistan Nuclear Society (PNS), and Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority jointly organized a day-long seminar on “Knowledge Sharing with Women in Nuclear Safety and Nuclear Security”.
The event aimed at providing a common forum for information exchange, sharing awareness on nuclear safety and nuclear security, and knowledge transfer for the young females perusing career in this field. Around hundred female officers participated in the event.
Dr. Ansar Parvez (HI) former chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission inaugurated the event, a press release said issued here on Friday.
President Win-Pakistan chapter, Dr Shazia Fatima highlighted the activities of chapter carried out nationally and internationally. She appreciated the support of Pakistan Nuclear Society, Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority and Pakistan Science Foundation in this regard.
In the plenary session, senior female officers who have served on leading positions or currently serving on leading positions in different capacities related to nuclear safety and nuclear security shared their career experiences.
In technical session, presenters covered human resource and professional development for women in nuclear, gender inclusion in organization setups and role of women in safety assessments.
Considering the existing and future challenges of nuclear safety and nuclear security, the opportunities for women in nuclear have also been covered.
Globally, there exist 57 country Chapters of Women in Nuclear (as reported on WiN Global Website) which promote gender diversity, gender gap balance in organizational setups, climate change and energy crises, and allied field of nuclear.
Pakistan is participating in WiN Global activities since 1992. The formal structure of the chapter is defined through first volunteer election conducted by Pakistan Nuclear Society in July 2023. Within a year WIN-Pakistan got recognition nationally and internationally. The chapter is committed to have stronger ties with WIN-IAEA and WIN-Global through established point of contacts.
Through this seminar, WIN-Pakistan have been suggested with way forward including reaching out to women working in remote areas in nuclear sectors, building stronger relations with other existing chapters regionally and globally, conducting sessions based on specific topics (i.e. women in nuclear medicine, nuclear operation, nuclear management etc., and initiating mentorship program.
Recent Stories
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10.20 per litre
AJK PM reiterates his commitment to establishing strong public-private partnersh ..
Iranian envoy visits KP-Bo IT, interacts with Board officials, businessmen
Pope urges ban on 'lethal autonomous weapons' in historic G7 speech
Outrage as Nigerian city bans Eid parade over royal tensions
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Sindh govt proposes 2% increase in Sindh Sales Tax on services
BEWGA Delegation calls on CM Bugti
French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters
Waterlogged outfield delays start to USA v Ireland T20 World Cup match
Govt extended maximum relief to poor people: Ali Pervaiz
District admin warns transporters for overcharging
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iranian envoy visits KP-Bo IT, interacts with Board officials, businessmen5 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha8 minutes ago
-
BEWGA Delegation calls on CM Bugti11 minutes ago
-
Govt extended maximum relief to poor people: Ali Pervaiz7 minutes ago
-
District admin warns transporters for overcharging7 minutes ago
-
Sindh government allocates Rs 868.684 mln for counter terrorism measures in FY 2024-257 minutes ago
-
CDA sets up 'central control room' to monitor cleanliness drive during Eid holidays7 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt. proposes Rs 160 bln for local councils in Budget 2024-257 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets MPAs7 minutes ago
-
CM's message on 'World Blood Donation Day'7 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrest two drug dealers51 minutes ago
-
Governor visits Sundus Foundation, donates blood for thalassemia patients51 minutes ago