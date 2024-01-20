Open Menu

Wind Chill Weather Still In Effect In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Wind chill weather still in effect in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Wind chill weather remained continuous in Bahawalpur on Saturday, forcing people to stay indoors.

Bahawalpur and adjoining areas have been experiencing very cold weather for the last few days.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at five to six degrees Celsius with very cold weather. The chilling weather has forced people to stay indoors.

Traffic was very thin on the roads, and shops in a few areas were closed. However, people who had to visit their workplaces were seen on the roads. The local Met Office has forecast that the region might continue receiving more cold with mist in the weather.

