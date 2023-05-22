Wind, dust thunderstorm with rain predicted in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Met Office on Monday forecast wind, dust and thunderstorm with rain in most parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from May 22 evening to 26.

It said that a westerly wave is likely to enter in upper and central parts of the country on May 22 evening and likely to persist in the upper and central parts during the week with occasional gaps.

It said that during the period wind, dust and thunderstorm with rain an da few hailstom are expected in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawra, Charsadda, Nowshera, Bajaur, Kurram, North and South Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and DI Khan districts.

It warned that wind and dust storms could cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures and standing crops and advised farmers to remain cautious during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) directed all the district administrations and line departments to take precautionary measures in order to avoid and minimize human losses and any damages to property.