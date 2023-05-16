Wind-dust/thunderstorm rain likely on next two days

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Met Office has predicted wind-dust/thunder storm in upper and central parts of the country, including the provincial capital, from Wednesday to Thursday.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country in evening/night and likely to persist in upper and central parts till Thursday.

Under the influence of the weather system, wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with isolated hailstorm is expected in Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Nankana, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Kasur, Okara and Lahore on May 17-18.

Dust storm/wind storm may cause damage to structure and standing crops in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir, and farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period and general public is advised to stay at safe places during the dust storm/windstorm/thunderstorm.