Wind Power Plant Of 200 MW To Be Installed In Sindh: Federal Minister For Energy Omar Ayub Khan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:44 PM

Wind power plant of 200 MW to be installed in Sindh: Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan said that electricity load shedding has already been ended at around 80 per cent feeders in the country and action would be continued against electricity thieves

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan said that electricity load shedding has already been ended at around 80 per cent feeders in the country and action would be continued against electricity thieves.

He said in a chat with newsmen after attending a reception hosted in his honor at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh here, said a statement on Friday.

Omar Ayub said that a wind power plant of 200 megawatts would be installed in Sindh.

Special Assistant of Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Baber also accompanied the Federal Minister.

Omar Ayub said that the Sindh government, itself, is responsible for the gas shortage.

He said that the Sindh government did not give right of way for gas pipeline which resulted in gas shortage. Had it given the right of way timely, the gas pressure problems would not have been faced, he added.

He said that it was totally wrong that the gas share of Sindh is being given to other provinces.

The federal minister said that we have started the process of digging up wells to discover gas.

He said that the PTI government overcome the load shedding problem during last Ramzan.

Omar Ayub said that projects to generate expensive electricity were installed during the tenures of previous governments and resultantly the tariff of electricity increased. Present government is closing down these costly projects, he added.

He said that the vision of Prime Minister is to give basic facilities to people.

NEPRA has already taken action against the K-Electric and the people of Karachi have elected the PTI, he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan fully support the genuine demands of people of Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that it is in correct that gas share of Sindh is given to other provinces.

He said that our Energy Ministry is working in an efficient manner. Omar Ayub belongs to a great family and we are gratefulto him for his visit.

