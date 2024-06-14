Open Menu

Wind, Thunderstorm, Rains Expected From Second Day Eid-ul-Azha

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Wind, thunderstorm, rains expected from second day Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast wind and thunderstorm and rains for various parts of the country from June 18 (evening/night) which is the second day of Eid-ul-Azha.

The moist currents from Arabian sea are likely to penetrate upper and central parts of the country from June 18.

A shallow westerly wave was also likely to approach western parts of the country on June 18.

Thunderstorm-rain is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Friday (evening/night)/Saturday morning.

Hot and dry weather is likely in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on June 16 and 17.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from June 18-22 with occasional gaps.

Few heavy falls are also likely in Kashmir during the period.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thunderstorm-rain is expected in Dir, Swat, Malakand, Bajaur, Kohistan, Chitral, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram and Waziristan on Friday (evening/night), Saturday morning.

Very hot and dry weather is likely in southern parts of the province from June 16-18.

Rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan

and Waziristan from June 18 (night) to June 22 with occasional gaps.

In Punjab and Islamabad, dust and thunderstorm-rain is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Lahore, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Narowal,

Gujranwala on Friday (evening/night) and Saturday morning.

Very hot and dry weather is likely in most parts of the province from June 16-18.

Rain-wind, thundershower and dust storm (with few heavyfalls) is expected in Islamabad,Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from June 18 (evening/night) to June 22 with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind, thundershower and duststorm is also expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from June 20 to 22.

In Balochistan, very hot and dry weather is likely in most parts of the province from June 16-18.

Duststorm and thunderstorm with rain is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Kohlu, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti and Barkhan from June 20-22.

In Sindh, very hot and dry weather is likely in most parts of the province from June 17 to 20.

Dust storm and gusty winds with isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana on June 21 and June 22.

About the possible impacts, the PMD said that dust storm and windstorm and lightning might affect daily routines, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

Very hot weather conditions are likely to subside from June 19 to 22.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Punjab Murree Vehicles Global Village Sahiwal Mansehra Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Larkana Sialkot Sheikhupura Jacobabad Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Khushab Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Kashmore Chitral Haripur Kohistan Malakand Shangla Barkhan Dera Bugti Loralai Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Wazirabad Ghizer

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

4 hours ago
 Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3t ..

Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

20 hours ago
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

20 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

20 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

24 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

1 day ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan