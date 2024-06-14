Wind, thunderstorm, rains expected from second day Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast wind and thunderstorm and rains for various parts of the country from June 18 (evening/night) which is the second day of Eid-ul-Azha.

The moist currents from Arabian sea are likely to penetrate upper and central parts of the country from June 18.

A shallow westerly wave was also likely to approach western parts of the country on June 18.

Thunderstorm-rain is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Friday (evening/night)/Saturday morning.

Hot and dry weather is likely in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on June 16 and 17.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from June 18-22 with occasional gaps.

Few heavy falls are also likely in Kashmir during the period.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thunderstorm-rain is expected in Dir, Swat, Malakand, Bajaur, Kohistan, Chitral, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram and Waziristan on Friday (evening/night), Saturday morning.

Very hot and dry weather is likely in southern parts of the province from June 16-18.

Rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan

and Waziristan from June 18 (night) to June 22 with occasional gaps.

In Punjab and Islamabad, dust and thunderstorm-rain is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Lahore, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Narowal,

Gujranwala on Friday (evening/night) and Saturday morning.

Very hot and dry weather is likely in most parts of the province from June 16-18.

Rain-wind, thundershower and dust storm (with few heavyfalls) is expected in Islamabad,Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from June 18 (evening/night) to June 22 with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind, thundershower and duststorm is also expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from June 20 to 22.

In Balochistan, very hot and dry weather is likely in most parts of the province from June 16-18.

Duststorm and thunderstorm with rain is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Kohlu, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti and Barkhan from June 20-22.

In Sindh, very hot and dry weather is likely in most parts of the province from June 17 to 20.

Dust storm and gusty winds with isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana on June 21 and June 22.

About the possible impacts, the PMD said that dust storm and windstorm and lightning might affect daily routines, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

Very hot weather conditions are likely to subside from June 19 to 22.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.