Winder dam case; Supreme Court refers construction company complaint to complaint committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday hearing the Winder Dam case referred the private construction company complaint to the complaint committee.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case and directed the complaint committee to decide the matter within time frame after hearing the complainant.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the construction company said that a condition was put for the construction of Winder Dam which no one fulfilled except one company.

Justice Qazi Amin asked whether the consortium of contractors would state what conditions should be placed? The counsel said that according to such condition, only the company building the dam in the last ten years could participate in the bid added that only one company built the dams in last ten years.

Justice Qazi Amin said that people's money would be saved.

The counsel said that a similar procedure was adopted during the construction of Garuk Dam. The department acted against the decision of its complaint committee, he added.

He said that the tender advertisement was a violation of Balochistan Procurement Rules.

The Advocate General Balochistan said that according to the rules, the matter could not be referred to the Complaints Committee.

The counsel said that the Complaint Committee was powerful and independent and there would be no objection over its decision.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.