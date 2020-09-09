UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Winder Dam Case; Supreme Court Refers Construction Company Complaint To Complaint Committee

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:51 PM

Winder dam case; Supreme Court refers construction company complaint to complaint committee

The Supreme Court on Wednesday hearing the Winder Dam case referred the private construction company complaint to the complaint committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday hearing the Winder Dam case referred the private construction company complaint to the complaint committee.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case and directed the complaint committee to decide the matter within time frame after hearing the complainant.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the construction company said that a condition was put for the construction of Winder Dam which no one fulfilled except one company.

Justice Qazi Amin asked whether the consortium of contractors would state what conditions should be placed? The counsel said that according to such condition, only the company building the dam in the last ten years could participate in the bid added that only one company built the dams in last ten years.

Justice Qazi Amin said that people's money would be saved.

The counsel said that a similar procedure was adopted during the construction of Garuk Dam. The department acted against the decision of its complaint committee, he added.

He said that the tender advertisement was a violation of Balochistan Procurement Rules.

The Advocate General Balochistan said that according to the rules, the matter could not be referred to the Complaints Committee.

The counsel said that the Complaint Committee was powerful and independent and there would be no objection over its decision.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

Related Topics

Hearing Balochistan Supreme Court Company Dam Money Court

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh meets with French Ambassador

2 hours ago

PNAC, FPCCI organizes awareness seminar on Halal a ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Army shoots down 11th Indian spying quadc ..

2 minutes ago

Quaid-i-Azam favoured extending equal representat ..

2 minutes ago

Leading Opposition Parties in Montenegro Sign Coop ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Managed to Get Foreign Banks to Seize $350M ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.