Winder Dam project to be completed by 2025

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The Balochisan government has given top priority to Winder Dam project and expedited the construction work to complete it by 2025 which was initiated in year 2021 in Lasbela district of Balochistan.

The Winder Dam would bring over 10,000 acres of barren land under cultivation in water scarce areas of Lasbela which would help to ensure food security by increasing agricultural production in the region, said Project Director of Winder Dam Engineer Nasir Majeed Baloch.

Baloch said that the construction of Winder Dam is considered as an important step towards development of agriculture sector in the province.

"Winder Dam project initiated by Federal government would be competed in four years which would help to refill the underground water, boost the agriculture and livestock progress in the area,” he said adding that the dam would supply three million gallon clean water per day to the residents of winder and its adjacent areas.

The Winder Dam has the capacity of 36,167 acre feet live storage to conserve flood water of Winder River to ensure annual availability of water for developing agriculture sector.

The Dam will also provide water supply to the agricultural lands through canals. Some 919 square miles catchment area of Winder Dam will irrigate the area through 21 kilometers (km)’s main canal along with its four branches of 16 km each.

The water supply will be also used for drinking and other domestic purpose after proper purification and treatment for human use.

The water storage and seepage from the dam will also recharge the ground water reservoirs and increase the ground water level.

The project will bring socio-economic uplift of the people in the area by creating employment and business opportunities.