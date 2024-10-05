Open Menu

Winder Dam Project To Be Completed By 2025

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Winder Dam project to be completed by 2025

The Balochisan government has given top priority to Winder Dam project and expedited the construction work to complete it by 2025 which was initiated in year 2021 in Lasbela district of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The Balochisan government has given top priority to Winder Dam project and expedited the construction work to complete it by 2025 which was initiated in year 2021 in Lasbela district of Balochistan.

The Winder Dam would bring over 10,000 acres of barren land under cultivation in water scarce areas of Lasbela which would help to ensure food security by increasing agricultural production in the region, said Project Director of Winder Dam Engineer Nasir Majeed Baloch.

Baloch said that the construction of Winder Dam is considered as an important step towards development of agriculture sector in the province.

"Winder Dam project initiated by Federal government would be competed in four years which would help to refill the underground water, boost the agriculture and livestock progress in the area,” he said adding that the dam would supply three million gallon clean water per day to the residents of winder and its adjacent areas.

The Winder Dam has the capacity of 36,167 acre feet live storage to conserve flood water of Winder River to ensure annual availability of water for developing agriculture sector.

The Dam will also provide water supply to the agricultural lands through canals. Some 919 square miles catchment area of Winder Dam will irrigate the area through 21 kilometers (km)’s main canal along with its four branches of 16 km each.

The water supply will be also used for drinking and other domestic purpose after proper purification and treatment for human use.

The water storage and seepage from the dam will also recharge the ground water reservoirs and increase the ground water level.

The project will bring socio-economic uplift of the people in the area by creating employment and business opportunities.

Related Topics

Balochistan Business Flood Water Agriculture Dam Progress Nasir Lasbela From Government Top Million Employment

Recent Stories

PPC, PIC arranges free cardiology medical camp for ..

PPC, PIC arranges free cardiology medical camp for journalist fraternity

42 seconds ago
 Israel readying response to Iran missile attack

Israel readying response to Iran missile attack

7 minutes ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

6 minutes ago
 Hezbollah source says contact 'lost' with top figu ..

Hezbollah source says contact 'lost' with top figure Safieddine

6 minutes ago
 Three notorious dacoits arrested, looted valuables ..

Three notorious dacoits arrested, looted valuables recovered

6 minutes ago
 SU to conduct first phase of entry test on October ..

SU to conduct first phase of entry test on October 13

6 minutes ago
NCHD arranges event to mark Teachers Day

NCHD arranges event to mark Teachers Day

2 minutes ago
 Industrial growth can lift country from economic w ..

Industrial growth can lift country from economic woes, SM Tanveer

2 minutes ago
 Alumni grand gala to take place in LUMHS in Januar ..

Alumni grand gala to take place in LUMHS in January 2025

2 minutes ago
 Mpox epidemic: from first cases to vaccinations

Mpox epidemic: from first cases to vaccinations

2 minutes ago
 DR Congo launches mpox vaccination drive, hoping t ..

DR Congo launches mpox vaccination drive, hoping to curb outbreak

2 minutes ago
 Trump returns to site of failed assassination

Trump returns to site of failed assassination

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan