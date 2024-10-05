Winder Dam Project To Be Completed By 2025
Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2024 | 09:35 PM
The Balochisan government has given top priority to Winder Dam project and expedited the construction work to complete it by 2025 which was initiated in year 2021 in Lasbela district of Balochistan
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The Balochisan government has given top priority to Winder Dam project and expedited the construction work to complete it by 2025 which was initiated in year 2021 in Lasbela district of Balochistan.
The Winder Dam would bring over 10,000 acres of barren land under cultivation in water scarce areas of Lasbela which would help to ensure food security by increasing agricultural production in the region, said Project Director of Winder Dam Engineer Nasir Majeed Baloch.
Baloch said that the construction of Winder Dam is considered as an important step towards development of agriculture sector in the province.
"Winder Dam project initiated by Federal government would be competed in four years which would help to refill the underground water, boost the agriculture and livestock progress in the area,” he said adding that the dam would supply three million gallon clean water per day to the residents of winder and its adjacent areas.
The Winder Dam has the capacity of 36,167 acre feet live storage to conserve flood water of Winder River to ensure annual availability of water for developing agriculture sector.
The Dam will also provide water supply to the agricultural lands through canals. Some 919 square miles catchment area of Winder Dam will irrigate the area through 21 kilometers (km)’s main canal along with its four branches of 16 km each.
The water supply will be also used for drinking and other domestic purpose after proper purification and treatment for human use.
The water storage and seepage from the dam will also recharge the ground water reservoirs and increase the ground water level.
The project will bring socio-economic uplift of the people in the area by creating employment and business opportunities.
Recent Stories
PPC, PIC arranges free cardiology medical camp for journalist fraternity
Israel readying response to Iran missile attack
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Hezbollah source says contact 'lost' with top figure Safieddine
Three notorious dacoits arrested, looted valuables recovered
SU to conduct first phase of entry test on October 13
NCHD arranges event to mark Teachers Day
Industrial growth can lift country from economic woes, SM Tanveer
Alumni grand gala to take place in LUMHS in January 2025
Mpox epidemic: from first cases to vaccinations
DR Congo launches mpox vaccination drive, hoping to curb outbreak
Trump returns to site of failed assassination
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPC, PIC arranges free cardiology medical camp for journalist fraternity42 seconds ago
-
Three notorious dacoits arrested, looted valuables recovered6 minutes ago
-
NCHD arranges event to mark Teachers Day2 minutes ago
-
Industrial growth can lift country from economic woes, SM Tanveer2 minutes ago
-
Alumni grand gala to take place in LUMHS in January 20252 minutes ago
-
UK, Gulf to establish 280 skills centres in Pakistan for youth employment2 minutes ago
-
PTI tried to sabotage SCO summit by attacking the capital: Dr. Musadik.2 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank visits police stations, check posts to review security situation2 minutes ago
-
Murad says his govt spending Rs218bn on Karachi’s development16 minutes ago
-
Exports growth top priority of government: Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Indust ..54 minutes ago
-
Gillani expresses deep Grief over martyrdom of soldiers in North Waziristan operation54 minutes ago
-
'Govt spends huge funds on sports'57 minutes ago