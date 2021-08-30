UrduPoint.com

Winder Dam To Be Completed In 4 Years

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 12:50 PM

Winder Dam to be completed in 4 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Winder Dam project would be completed in 4 years costing Rs.13 billion in Lasbela district of Balochistan.

Completion of the dam would be increased ground level water and reduce shortage of the water in the area, said an official of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) while talking to APP on Monday.

He said that the Winder Dam would have 54,000 acre feet water storage and10, 000 acres of land would be irrigated in the area adding that agriculture and livestock would be progressed in the area after completion of the dam.

He said with the positive efforts of the present Federal and provincial government's project was approved on March 16, 2020 which was previously pending since 2009 due to lack of funds.

"About 54,000 acre feet of water storage capacity will be created and more than 10,000 acres of land will be irrigated from the conclusion of the Winder Dam", he said.

He said water supply to the lands from the dam through canal could also be ensured.

Replying to a question, he said that Rs1.1 billion would be saved in the construction of the project keeping in view the austerity measures of the central government.

Replying to another question, he said the Winder Dam is situated across the Winder River 125 Kilometer from Karachi, 66 Kilometer from Uthal and 25 Kilometer from Winder Town in Lasbela District of Baluchistan; despite it could also generate 03 megawatts of electricity.

