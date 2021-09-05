UrduPoint.com

Winder Dam To Be Completed In 4 Years

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 01:40 PM

Winder Dam to be completed in 4 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Winder Dam project would be completed in 4 years with the cost of Rs.13 billion in Lasbela district of Balouchistan.

Completion of the dam would be increased ground level water and reduce shortage of the water in the area, said an official of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) while talking to APP.

He said that the Winder Dam will have 54,000 acre feet water storage and10, 000 acres of land will be irrigated in the area adding that agriculture and livestock would be progressed in the area after completion of the dam.

He said with the positive efforts of the present Federal and provincial government's project was approved on March 16, 2020 which was previously pending since 2009 due to lack of funds.

"About 54,000 acre feet of water storage capacity will be created and more than 10,000 acres of land will be irrigated from the conclusion of the Winder Dam", he said.

He said water supply to the lands from the dam through canal could also be ensured.

Replying to a question, he said that Rs1.1 billion would be saved in the construction of the project keeping in view the austerity measures of the central government.

Replying to another question, he said the Winder Dam is situated across the Winder River 125 Kilometer from Karachi, 66 Kilometer from Uthal and 25 Kilometer from Winder Town in Lasbela District of Baluchistan; despite it could also generate 03 megawatts of electricity.

Related Topics

Karachi Shortage Electricity Water WAPDA Agriculture Dam Lasbela Uthal March 2020 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missi ..

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia

1 hour ago
 UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

2 hours ago
 Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s g ..

Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s growth

3 hours ago
 China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.