'Winder Dam to be completed in 4 years'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :The Winder Dam project would be completed in 4 years with the cost of Rs.13 billion in Lasbela district of Balouchistan. The project will increase underground water table and will reduce shortage of water in the area, an official of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) told APP on Sunday.

He said that the Winder Dam would have 54,000 acre feet water storage capacity and10, 000 acres of land will be irrigated in the area, adding that agriculture and livestock would be progressed in the area after its completion.

He said through positive efforts of the Federal and provincial government, the project was approved on March 16, 2020 which was previously pending since 2009 due to lack of funds.

He told that water supply to the lands from the Dam through canal could also be ensured.

Replying to a question, he said that Rs1.1 billion would be saved through the project keeping in view the austerity measures of the central government.

Replying to another question, he said the Winder Dam is situated across the Winder River 125 Kilometer from Karachi, 66 Kilometer from Uthal and 25 Kilometer from Winder Town in Lasbela District of Baluchistan, besides generating 03 Megawatts of electricity.