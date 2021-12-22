UrduPoint.com

Winder Dam To Irrigate 10,000 Acre Land In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:43 PM

Winder dam to irrigate 10,000 acre land in Balochistan

An official of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Wednesday said that Winder Dam having storage capacity of about 54,000 acre feet would irrigate over 10,000 acres land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :An official of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Wednesday said that Winder Dam having storage capacity of about 54,000 acre feet would irrigate over 10,000 acres land.

Talking to APP, he said Winder Dam project would be completed in 4 years with the cost of Rs.13 billion in Lasbela district of Balochistan.

Completion of the dam would increase ground level water and reduce shortage of the water in the area. Agriculture and livestock would be benefited in the area after completion of the dam, he added.

He said with the positive efforts of the government, the project was approved on March 16, 2020 which was previously pending since 2009 due to lack of funds.

Replying to a question, he said that Rs. 1.1 billion would be saved in the construction of the project keeping in view the austerity measures of the government.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Water WAPDA Agriculture Dam Lasbela March 2020 Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Comprehensive strategy evolved to control crimes: ..

Comprehensive strategy evolved to control crimes: CPO

2 seconds ago
 Christians peace-loving people; never involve in e ..

Christians peace-loving people; never involve in extremism, terrorism: Sheikh Ra ..

4 seconds ago
 Govt. will provide shelter to homeless Christians ..

Govt. will provide shelter to homeless Christians in Islamabad: Rashid

6 seconds ago
 US Government Spends $300Mln to Fight Opioid, Stim ..

US Government Spends $300Mln to Fight Opioid, Stimulants Crisis - Justice Dept.

7 seconds ago
 Xi Jinping Says Hong Kong Government Managed to Re ..

Xi Jinping Says Hong Kong Government Managed to Restore Stability

14 seconds ago
 NAB granted time for comments in BISP case

NAB granted time for comments in BISP case

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.