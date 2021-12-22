Winder dam to irrigate 10,000 acre land in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

An official of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Wednesday said that Winder Dam having storage capacity of about 54,000 acre feet would irrigate over 10,000 acres land

Talking to APP, he said Winder Dam project would be completed in 4 years with the cost of Rs.13 billion in Lasbela district of Balochistan.

Completion of the dam would increase ground level water and reduce shortage of the water in the area. Agriculture and livestock would be benefited in the area after completion of the dam, he added.

He said with the positive efforts of the government, the project was approved on March 16, 2020 which was previously pending since 2009 due to lack of funds.

Replying to a question, he said that Rs. 1.1 billion would be saved in the construction of the project keeping in view the austerity measures of the government.