Winds, Thunderstorm Cause Tripping At Several Feeders: IESCO Spokesperson
Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 08:45 PM
Severe winds and thunderstorm on Thursday caused trippings and faults at several feeders of 11 kV of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)
The affected feeders included Khana Dak, Angori, Golra 2, Scheme 2, Hasanabdal, Fateh Jang, Ghoor Ghasti, Shadi Khan, Dhok Chaudhary, Dhok Hassu, Westridge, Asghar Mal, Faizabad and 4th Road feeders, said IESCO spokesperson.
Similarly, power supply has also suspended to feeders including Lathrar, Kahuta City, Mandra, Dhamial Road, Kalyam, Sehila College, Chak Bali, Shamsabad, and Makkha Chowk etc.
The operation field staff of IESCO was making all out efforts to restore power supply in short time.
IESCO chief Dr Muhammad Amjad issued directives to restore electricity on all affected feeders at earliest. The IESCO regretted the valued customers for temporary inconvenience.
