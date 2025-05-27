Windstorm and rain lash parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad

A powerful windstorm accompanied by rain swept across various parts of the country, including the federal capital, on Tuesday afternoon, causing widespread disruption and raising safety concerns among citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A powerful windstorm accompanied by rain swept across various parts of the country, including the Federal capital, on Tuesday afternoon, causing widespread disruption and raising safety concerns among citizens.

In Islamabad, strong winds persisted for an extended period, toppling trees and billboards.

The intense weather conditions prompted motorists to take shelter under bridges to protect their vehicles from a possible hailstorm.

Motorcyclists also sought refuge under flyovers to shield themselves from the strong gusts.

A family stranded inside a popular shopping mall in the federal capital after completing their Eid ul Adha shopping described the situation as tense. "There was a panic among visitors who were hesitant to leave the mall, fearing that a billboard or tree might fall on their car while on their way back home," they said.

"We were also expecting a hailstorm after the intense windstorm, but thankfully, it didn’t happen”, they added.

Another resident, who was driving through Blue Area when the storm struck, shared a similar account. "The wind was so strong it shook the car. I had to wait under a flyover until things settled down,," he recalled.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier issued a weather advisory forecasting windstorms and rain-thunderstorms in upper and central parts of the country from May 27 to 31, with occasional intervals.

According to the PMD, moist currents were continuously penetrating the upper and central regions, and a westerly wave was expected to enter the upper parts of the country on May 28.

As a result, windstorms, rain, and isolated heavy falls with possible hailstorms were anticipated in a wide range of areas, including Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Swat, and several other cities and districts across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

The advisory warned that windstorms, dust-thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning may damage loose structures such as electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels.

The farmers have been advised to plan their agricultural activities accordingly, while the general public, travelers, and tourists are urged to take precautionary measures during this period.

The PMD has also directed all relevant authorities to remain on high alert and take necessary steps to prevent any untoward incidents.

For the latest weather updates, citizens are advised to visit the official PMD website: www.pmd.gov.pk