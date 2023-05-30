UrduPoint.com

Windstorm Caused Damage To Mango Orchards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Windstorm received in Multan with heavy rain and hailing two days back has caused damage to mango orchards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Windstorm received in Multan with heavy rain and hailing two days back has caused damage to mango orchards.

It caused mango trees, branches to fall while there was big loss of unripe fruit, says Prof. Dr.

Abid Hussain from Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan.

He said late varieties of mango were hit the most by the Windstorm while initial estimates suggest the overall damage could range between 20 to 30 per cent. However, it would take two to three days to get figures showing exact volume of losses.

