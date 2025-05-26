Windstorm, rain forecast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Met Office has predicted windstorm/rain-thunder in upper and central parts of the country including the provincial capital during the week with occasional gaps.

According to a spokesperson for the Pakistan meteorological Department, moist currents are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country and a westerly wave is also likely to enter upper parts on May 28. Under the influence of this weather system, windstorm/rain-thunder with isolated heavy falls/hailstorm are expected in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura and Pothohar Region from Tuesday (evening/night) to Saturday with occasional gaps.

Windstorm with light to moderate rain-thunder is also excepted in D.G. Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Bahawalpur Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Vehari and D.I.Khan on Tuesday (evening/night) to Friday with occasional gaps.

Windstorm/dust-thunderstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels etc in upper/central parts including Islamabad while farmers are advised to manage their crop activities keeping in view the weather conditions.

The general public, travelers and tourists are advised to take precautionary measures during the weather activity.